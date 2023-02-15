 
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Shakira takes another major swipe at Gerard Pique in new video: ‘Might kill my ex'

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Shakira threw shade at ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new flame Clara Chia Marti yet again as she celebrated first Valentine’s Day alone following her painful breakup.

The Waka Waka hitmaker dropped a reel on Instagram featuring her lip syncing to to SZA’s hit Kill Bill lyrics while moping the floor.

“I might kill my ex/Not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” the singer mouths in the reel, which has since garnered more than 2 million views.

“I might kill my ex/I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone/I did it all for love,” the mother-of-two continued.

While some fans think the Colombian singer should stop with her antics, others were appreciative of her as they lauded her for taking a swipe at Gerard and his girlfriend.

“Clara and Pique watching this,” one fan of Shakira wrote while another added, “Just do it girl I’ll cover for you.”

“SHAKIRA POSTING THIS IS ICONIC,” one user penned while another wrote, “As if she couldn’t have gotten any more iconic.. there’s this.”

This comes after Shakira ridiculed the former Barcelona star and Clara in her new song Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

In the song, Shakira croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, she says, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”

