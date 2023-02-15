Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra enjoy romantic evening on 'Valentine's Day'

Nick Jonas calls 'Priyanka his heart on Valentine's Day'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set couple goals this Valentine’s Day as they step out for a romantic date.

Jonas dropped a video featuring the Quantico actor. The couple sat around a romantic view holding each others hand and spent quality time together. He wrote: “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart.”

Fans are drooling over the romantic pictures. One of them wrote: “You both deserve all the love.” Meanwhile, another comment read: “Her smile says it all.”



PC also dropped two pictures referring towards her forever Valentines. In the first picture, Nick and Priyanka can be seen posing for a selfie. The duo looked adorable in the click.

In the other picture, Chopra sat by the water carrying her daughter. The mother-daughter duo fed the birds with some bread.

“My forever valentines. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved one…", wrote Chopra.

On the work front, the trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood film Love Again just released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, reports PinkVilla.