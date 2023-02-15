 
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
King Charles coronation plan likely to leave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry frustrated

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

King Charles is reportedly eager to get Prince Harry ‘back in the family’ and will extend an olive branch to the Duke and Meghan Markle to avoid lasting shadow over his reign.

According to a report by GB News, the California-based royal couple are on the invitation list of King Charles coronation in May.

However, the seating plan is expected to leave Meghan and Harry frustrated with "precedence" given to working members of the Firm.

Royal historian Cindy McCreery told the Daily Express, per GB News: “The focus will be on the vertical line of succession.

“Precedence will be given to William, Kate, George and his siblings.”

Earlier, an insider told Daily Express, "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it.”

