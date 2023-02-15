Prince Harry wants Royal Family’s ‘submission’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry is gunning for the Royal Family’s complete surrender and submission towards Meghan Markle, over the alleged pain caused.



An inside source close to the Duke of Sussex brought this revelation to light.

Per their findings, “The problem is that [the Sussexes] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when 'recollections vary,' that's quite difficult.”

This claim comes in response to Prince Harry’s ongoing demand for an apology, for wife Meghan Markle.

He made this public demand, for the very first time, just last month.

According to Express UK the Duke believes an apology is ‘unavoidable’ because the Royal Family have allegedly been treating him like he’s “delusional” or “paranoid” for thinking the way he does.