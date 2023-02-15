 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just warned about the ‘steel-like’ presence of Kate Middleton and how she seems to have ‘pushed’ Meghan Markle ‘well into the background’.

These admissions have been made by Former ITV royal correspondent and author Nicholas Owen told Sky News Australia.

Mr Owen started the conversation off by saying, “[Kate's] popularity is absolutely assured. She's got new advisors around her, particularly one lady. A real toughy is, a sort of, of one of her main assistants.”

“Beyond the exterior that we all see, the smiling face, the easy way with crowds, the wonderful way Kate has with children, there is also some steel going on there.”

“The determination to sort of set herself out a role, rather as you say, but is she seeing off Meghan in the process.”

Before concluding he also added, “Well, if that's a byproduct of what's going on, how jolly conventient, that would be nice wouldn't it, pushing Meghan further and further into the background.”

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'
Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Prince Harry’s ‘discontentment’ comes from comparison to Prince William

Prince Harry’s ‘discontentment’ comes from comparison to Prince William
Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line

Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line
Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ as Sasha Walpole breaks silence over Duke’s virginity story

Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ as Sasha Walpole breaks silence over Duke’s virginity story
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Valentine’s Day after divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Valentine’s Day after divorce from Tom Brady
Prince Harry refuses to let Spare be his ‘final words’

Prince Harry refuses to let Spare be his ‘final words’
Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child in 2023, predicts Princess Diana’s close friend

Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child in 2023, predicts Princess Diana’s close friend
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘stupid wife’ in South Park’s latest episode

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘stupid wife’ in South Park’s latest episode
Prince Harry wants Royal Family’s ‘submission’

Prince Harry wants Royal Family’s ‘submission’
2023 Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' themed trailer features Jimmy Kimmel as Tom Cruise

2023 Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' themed trailer features Jimmy Kimmel as Tom Cruise
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day