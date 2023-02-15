 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

File Footage

Brad Pitt sent the internet into frenzy with his latest outfit he was seen wearing on the set of Wolves drawing comparisons with Justin Bieber.

The Babylon star channeled the Peaches singer with his bucket hat and Jordan Craig Mercer fleece sweatpants while rehearsing with co-star George Clooney.

However, fans of the Hollywood hunk were not impressed with his look as they hilariously trolled him for looking like “a 2-weekold cauliflower.”

“Welcome back the 80s," one fan wrote on Twitter while another quipped, "he looks like Harry Styles' dad."

“Oh, that IS a weird look...,” another said as one penned, “Brad pitt is out here looking like 2 week old cauliflower.”

“He's getting old like an old grandpa,” one social media user commented over his outfit choices as one said, “The fact that it is Brad Pitt means he can get away with the hat and the sweater. But those jeans....”

“He’s just warding off evil spirits,” one tweet read while another said, “Cauliflower is definitely having a moment.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’

Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’
Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Prince Harry’s ‘discontentment’ comes from comparison to Prince William

Prince Harry’s ‘discontentment’ comes from comparison to Prince William
Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line

Pharrell Williams announced as new creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear line
Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ as Sasha Walpole breaks silence over Duke’s virginity story

Prince Harry ‘embarrassed’ as Sasha Walpole breaks silence over Duke’s virginity story
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Valentine’s Day after divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Valentine’s Day after divorce from Tom Brady
Prince Harry refuses to let Spare be his ‘final words’

Prince Harry refuses to let Spare be his ‘final words’
Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child in 2023, predicts Princess Diana’s close friend

Kate Middleton to welcome fourth child in 2023, predicts Princess Diana’s close friend
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘stupid wife’ in South Park’s latest episode

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘stupid wife’ in South Park’s latest episode
Prince Harry wants Royal Family’s ‘submission’

Prince Harry wants Royal Family’s ‘submission’
2023 Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' themed trailer features Jimmy Kimmel as Tom Cruise

2023 Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' themed trailer features Jimmy Kimmel as Tom Cruise
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal matching tattoos on Valentine’s Day