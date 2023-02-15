King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London Photo Credits: PA

King Charles III was seen shaking hands with the chefs at a kebab shop during his visit to Turkish communities in London.

The new monarch told the communities that he feels ‘deeply sorry’ after a horrific earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month.

Charles, joined by the Turkish Ambassador to the UK, Umit Yalcin had a tour of the operation by a volunteer.

Meanwhile, King Charles also went to see a pop-up support centre for Syrian living in Trafalgar Square.

More than 35,000 people in south-eastern Turkey and Syria have lost their lives in the disaster.

King Charles talked to Salah Al-Asmar during his visit to Syria’s House. Al-Asmar said on the occasion: “For seven days, my family were under the rubble.”

“There was no rescue team. No-one could support them at this moment. I haven’t been able to sleep for days,” the architect said.

Yazan Douedari told the PA news agency: “The King was showing his support and was saying 'I can't imagine how hard it has been for you'. He said, 'It is terrible’. I saw that he was emotionally affected."