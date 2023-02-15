 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London  Photo Credits: PA
King Charles visits kebab shop, enjoys Turkish tea at support centers in London  Photo Credits: PA

King Charles III was seen shaking hands with the chefs at a kebab shop during his visit to Turkish communities in London.

The new monarch told the communities that he feels ‘deeply sorry’ after a horrific earthquake hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month.

Charles, joined by the Turkish Ambassador to the UK, Umit Yalcin had a tour of the operation by a volunteer.

Meanwhile, King Charles also went to see a pop-up support centre for Syrian living in Trafalgar Square.

More than 35,000 people in south-eastern Turkey and Syria have lost their lives in the disaster.

King Charles talked to Salah Al-Asmar during his visit to Syria’s House. Al-Asmar said on the occasion: “For seven days, my family were under the rubble.”

“There was no rescue team. No-one could support them at this moment. I haven’t been able to sleep for days,” the architect said.

Yazan Douedari told the PA news agency: “The King was showing his support and was saying 'I can't imagine how hard it has been for you'. He said, 'It is terrible’. I saw that he was emotionally affected."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US
Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'

Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'
Priscilla Presley denies giving Elvis Presley’s robe and ring to Bam Margera

Priscilla Presley denies giving Elvis Presley’s robe and ring to Bam Margera
Travis Scott maintains distance from ladies after Kylie Jenner breakup

Travis Scott maintains distance from ladies after Kylie Jenner breakup
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get special Valentine’s Day gift
Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t want reconciliation: ‘All about destruction’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t want reconciliation: ‘All about destruction’
Gigi Hadid graces the cover of Vogue Netherlands in whimsical photoshoot

Gigi Hadid graces the cover of Vogue Netherlands in whimsical photoshoot
Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'

Brad Pitt roasted for his monochromatic white outfit at 'Whale' set: 'Old grandpa'
Here’s the hidden meaning behind Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring

Here’s the hidden meaning behind Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring
Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’

Kate Middleton ‘erasing’ Meghan Markle’s ‘mere shadow’
Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup

Gerard Pique mentions Shakira first time after messy breakup