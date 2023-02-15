Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don’t want reconciliation: ‘All about destruction’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “seeking ultimate destruction” of the Royal Family and Prince Harry is aiding the process.



GB News presenter Dan Wootton issued this claim in his brand new column.

The writer started by saying in the MailOnline piece, “Harry and Meghan are seeking ultimate destruction, not a compromise.”

“So if Charles wants to proceed with naively thinking the Sussexes can be included at the Coronation without causing any damage, it’s on him to make sure that the Prince of Wales is completely insulated from any form of forced reunion or conversation, either in public or private.”

“Of course, it’s desperately sad that relations have reached this nadir, but that is entirely the responsibility of Harry and Meghan.”

“The easiest scenario for everyone involved is that they stay away from the Coronation altogether and celebrate Archie’s birthday in California.”

“But if Charles is hellbent on the Sussexes seeing him crowned in person, he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs.”