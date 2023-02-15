 
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with sweet Valentine's Day surprise for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham surprised his better half Nicola Peltz with huge heart-shaped bouquet of red roses on first Valentine’s Day after marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers star dropped a snap of the aspiring chef wearing only a towel and a cap while holding the massive bouquet.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! Best way to wake up everrr,” she captioned the post. “I love you so much baby!! I’m so lucky I get you forever!”

On his own handle, Brooklyn shared a snap of himself with his ladylove with to celebrate love with a heartfelt caption.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever baby x I’m the luckiest man I get to have you as my valentines every year forever,” he wrote beside the selfie.

In the comment section, the billionaire heiress gushed over her husband as she wrote, “My forever valentine!! I love you so much!!”

