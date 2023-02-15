Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'

File Footage

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being ‘so polarizing’ that even A-listers like Beyoncé have refused public support.



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser issued this claim.

She bore it all in a brand new piece for News.com.au.

In it, she weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s polarizing nature and attributed it to their lack of public support.

Ms Elser even went as far as to reference a message from Beyoncé and said, “In Harry and Meghan, their never-ending Netflix doco, Meghan is seen receiving a text message of support from Beyoncé.”

“Why, I wonder, are stars such as her not willing to align themselves with the Duke and Duchess publicly?”

“One way to look at this is to wonder if, as a consequence of their take-no-prisoners PR warfare of their Oprah interview, Netflix series and Spare, they have simply become too divisive and too polarising for celebs like the Lemonade singer who meticulously cultivate and husband their brands.”