Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases 'Spider-Man 4' & 'Fantastic Four'

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige announced Spider-Man 4 and Fantastic Four will soon become part of the next phase of MCU.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige confirmed that his team is drawing plans to work on the next Spider-Man movie.



"All I will say is that we have the story," he continued. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

The 49-year-old roped in screenwriters Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springe for Fantastic Four.

"We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics," Feige added.

"There [have] certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU.

And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."