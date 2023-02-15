 
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Marvel chief Kevin Feige admits 'too much' MCU content on Disney+

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Marvel chief Kevin Feige admits 'too much' MCU content on Disney+

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige opened up on the glut of Marvel shows on Disney+.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said, "I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist."

"It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there — and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phases 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

Meanwhile, the studio has roped in television as a major source of storytelling of MCU in the past couple of years, with eight shows debuting to date.

However, some fans questioned the sheer volume of content; Feige hinted at spacing the Marvel series out and releasing fewer shows yearly.

