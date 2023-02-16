Prince William wanted to win 'life long competition' over Africa with Prince Harry

Prince William tried to take away Africa from Prince Harry, claims the latter.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex talks about how he fought his brother to let the continent be his project.

Speaking about William, Harry said: "Africa was his thing, he said. And he had the right to say this, or felt he did, because he was the Heir. It was ever in his power to veto my thing, and he had every intention of exercising, even flexing, that veto power."

The father-of-two adds: "We’d had some real rows about it



"One day, we almost came to blows in front of our childhood mates, the sons of Emilie and Hugh.

Harry further narrates: "One of the sons asked: Why can’t you both work on Africa? Willy had a fit, flew at this son for daring to make such a suggestion."

"Because rhinos, elephants, that’s mine! It was all so obvious. He cared less about finding his purpose or passion than about winning his lifelong competition with me," Harry claims.