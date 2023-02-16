 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William wanted to win 'life long competition' over Africa with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Prince William tried to take away Africa from Prince Harry, claims the latter.

 Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex talks about how he fought his brother to let the continent be his project.

Speaking about William, Harry said: "Africa was his thing, he said. And he had the right to say this, or felt he did, because he was the Heir. It was ever in his power to veto my thing, and he had every intention of exercising, even flexing, that veto power."

The father-of-two adds: "We’d had some real rows about it

"One day, we almost came to blows in front of our childhood mates, the sons of Emilie and Hugh.

Harry further narrates: "One of the sons asked: Why can’t you both work on Africa? Willy had a fit, flew at this son for daring to make such a suggestion."

"Because rhinos, elephants, that’s mine! It was all so obvious. He cared less about finding his purpose or passion than about winning his lifelong competition with me," Harry claims.

More From Entertainment:

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC
Travis Barker wishes wife Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet note on their first Valentine's Day after wedding

Travis Barker wishes wife Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet note on their first Valentine's Day after wedding
Alicia Silverstone's first look for Berlin-bound horror 'Perpetrator' revealed

Alicia Silverstone's first look for Berlin-bound horror 'Perpetrator' revealed
Prince Harry made 'nature his God' to fight post-traumatic stress

Prince Harry made 'nature his God' to fight post-traumatic stress
Paul Mescal 'mad and upset' on people talking about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal 'mad and upset' on people talking about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers
Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flaunts her fit physique in red swimsuit as she soaks up the sun

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flaunts her fit physique in red swimsuit as she soaks up the sun
Princess Diana taught world HIV is 'not a curse', 'changed the world' with kindness

Princess Diana taught world HIV is 'not a curse', 'changed the world' with kindness
Prince William told Prince Harry he 'needed help' after first 'panic attack'

Prince William told Prince Harry he 'needed help' after first 'panic attack'
Rihanna reflects on her journey to motherhood: 'Everything changes'

Rihanna reflects on her journey to motherhood: 'Everything changes'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son achieves first milestone

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son achieves first milestone
Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview

Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview