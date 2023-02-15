 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker wishes wife Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet note on their first Valentine's Day after wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Travis Barker shares a heart-warming note to wife Kourtney Kardashian on Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, February 14, Travis Barker shared a slew of pictures with wife Kourtney Kardashian including a picture of heart-shaped petals with their initials in the middle.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer wrote in the caption.

As per People, Kourtney replied in the comments section, "First Valentine's Day with my husband my forever Valentine."



