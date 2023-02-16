 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie 'endorsement' of Prince Harry is 'breaking ranks'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Princess Eugenie crossed the Royal Family with her closeness to Prince Harry, says expert.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe writes how Eugenie's attendance at the 2021 Super Bowl event with the Duke of Sussex upset her family.

Speaking to OK!, he said: “The royals have stayed quite consistent and firm when it comes to Harry and Meghan, as we’ve seen.

“Eugenie is breaking ranks from the rest of the royals by being seen so publicly to endorse Harry and Meghan in their new life.

“It endorses what they said about the royals," he adds.

