Wednesday Feb 15 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis 'happy' over her Oscars nomination

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared who she will going with on the Academy Awards, which will be held on March 13.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Curtis, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, shared that her husband, Christopher Guest will be her date on the big night.

“I'm bringing my husband,” said the 64-year-old.

She quipped, “I'm forcing him to go with me. Poor guy.”

The Freaky Friday actress, who is nominated for the first time, also disclosed that her husband was the one who compelled her to accept the role in the movie.

It was shot in L.A. All the Halloween movies were shot in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia,” commented Curtis.

She remarked, “I have a family, I have a dog, I have a husband — notice the order that I said that in.”

“I don't mean that in any way disparagingly to my sweet husband, but you know what I'm saying. I mean, I have friends, I have a life here, and I have to leave it all the time,” added the actress.

