Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards

Dame Helen Mirren is going to pay special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the 76th annual film awards ceremony on February 19.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mirren, who depicted the late Queen on the silver screen, won an Oscar and Bafta for her portrayal in 2006’s biopic The Queen.

Reportedly, Mirren will lead the late monarch’s commendation at the ceremony at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

The British Academy stated, “The Queen occupies a unique place in BAFTA’s history, a close association that spanned 50 years.”

“Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the U.K.’s creative industries.”

It is pertinent to mention that late Queen’s grandson, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to attend the event.

On this occasion, Jane Millichip, CEO BAFTA, said, “This year’s awards are shaping up to be one of our most well-attended on record, which is a ringing endorsement of the importance of British audiences to the global film industry, and BAFTA’s role in bringing these incredible films and filmmakers to public attention.”

“BAFTA’s membership of 7,500 industry experts have been voting and I can’t wait to find out which names will be read out on the night,” she added.