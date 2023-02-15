Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl

Brendan Fraser has recently showed support to the Batgirl movie that was scrapped by Warner Bros. last year.



Speaking to Howard Stern at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles, Fraser, who played the role of villain Firefly in the shelved movie, said, “Gotham never looked better cast as Glasgow, Scotland, you know. It's decaying and just gorgeous, and it looks like it's Gotham City; it's perfectly cast.”

The Whale actor continued, “You believe it no matter where you look in the town if you light it the right way.”

It is reported that Batgirl had a $90 million budget which was shelved by the studio following test screenings last year.

Talking about the screening, Fraser pointed out, “I don’t know about you, but I don’t eat half-baked cake.”

“I don’t want to see something that’s not ready yet and the sad thing is,” remarked the 54-year-old.

Reflecting on her role as Firefly, The Mummy star explained, “It was a story about a guy who had been in the service and his benefits were cut and he was very angry with the system and what else is he going to do but burn it to the ground?”

“You’ve got some sympathy to him, you’ve also got some humanity to him, and on top of that, a screw loose - like all the best bad guys, you kind of like him a little bit,” stated the actor.

Another reason he’s upset about the movie being shelved was that the “little girls” could not get the chance to see lead cast Leslie Grace’s amazing depiction of the superhero.

“That’s disappointing for obvious reasons, but moreover because little girls are going to have to wait longer now before they can see a Batgirl who they can identify' with,” added the actor.