Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood

Drew Barrymore recently broken down as she discussed about motherhood with Pamela Anderson on The Drew Barrymore Show.



During a latest episode, Drew asked the Baywatch alum on “what she did to ensure her and Tommy Lee's two sons grew up protected”.

“My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school,” said Pamela.

The actress explained, “I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there ‘cause people were trying to take them off the schoolyard.”

“I had to find clever ways to kind of make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them and not, you know, I was not going to take that chance,” she told Drew.

The Never Been Kissed actress, who is a mother of two daughters, shared that she empathised with Pamela’s struggle to safeguard her children from the public eye.

“I so understand. I get it,” stated Drew as she broke into tears.

Drew asserted, “Don’t (expletive) with my kids. This is not OK. They didn’t sign up for this.”

Drew also pointed out that her and Pamela’s early careers “set them up” for the being the “parents that they are”.

“Maybe, our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents,” remarked Drew.

Pamela chimed in and added, “We just have to make sure that women know how to make themselves safe, from very young girls.”