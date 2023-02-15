 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood
Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood

Drew Barrymore recently broken down as she discussed about motherhood with Pamela Anderson on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During a latest episode, Drew asked the Baywatch alum on “what she did to ensure her and Tommy Lee's two sons grew up protected”.

“My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school,” said Pamela.

The actress explained, “I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there ‘cause people were trying to take them off the schoolyard.”

“I had to find clever ways to kind of make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them and not, you know, I was not going to take that chance,” she told Drew.

The Never Been Kissed actress, who is a mother of two daughters, shared that she empathised with Pamela’s struggle to safeguard her children from the public eye.

“I so understand. I get it,” stated Drew as she broke into tears.

Drew asserted, “Don’t (expletive) with my kids. This is not OK. They didn’t sign up for this.”

Drew also pointed out that her and Pamela’s early careers “set them up” for the being the “parents that they are”.

“Maybe, our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents,” remarked Drew.

Pamela chimed in and added, “We just have to make sure that women know how to make themselves safe, from very young girls.”

More From Entertainment:

Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton

Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton
Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl
Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards

Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards
Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation

Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation
Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family

Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family
Jamie Lee Curtis ‘happy’ over her Oscars nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis ‘happy’ over her Oscars nomination
Steven Spielberg details about turning down Harry Potter

Steven Spielberg details about turning down Harry Potter
Paul Rudd expresses his excitement over joining Only Murders in the Building series

Paul Rudd expresses his excitement over joining Only Murders in the Building series
Princess Eugenie 'endorsement' of Prince Harry is 'breaking ranks'

Princess Eugenie 'endorsement' of Prince Harry is 'breaking ranks'
Prince William was 'resentful' of Prince Harry's North Pole visit

Prince William was 'resentful' of Prince Harry's North Pole visit
Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC