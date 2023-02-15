Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’

Rebel Wilson has recently opened up on facing “mum-shaming” after she went out partying just a week after her daughter was born via surrogacy last year.



Speaking on the Life Uncut podcast, the Bridesmaids star mentioned Chris Hemsworth during her interview to hit out at the double standards even though they are both working parents in Hollywood.

Reflecting on the backlash, Rebel said, “It was only a week until I got mum-shamed.”

“I was shocked at the criticism because Chris Hemsworth goes to the gym, and people aren't yelling, ‘Where's your kids?’” stated the 42-year-old.

She continued, “But why do they do it to every woman?”

Rebel shared that it was her nanny who convinced her to go.

“These sorts of events are "a little bit of work in a way. Like, I'm talking to directors or talking to other actors that might be useful to collaborate with… and then we were basically home by midnight,” explained the actress.

Rebel believed that the public reaction she faced was “sexist”.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress pointed out, “Just because you become a mother, doesn't mean that you lose your identity as a person. It doesn't mean you can't go out with friends or you can't go on a holiday. It doesn't mean you can't have a career.”

“People will say I'm in a privileged position, which I am, but I think it's so outdated. Why is it women shaming other women? It always is,” she added.