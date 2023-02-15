 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’
Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’

Rebel Wilson has recently opened up on facing “mum-shaming” after she went out partying just a week after her daughter was born via surrogacy last year.

Speaking on the Life Uncut podcast, the Bridesmaids star mentioned Chris Hemsworth during her interview to hit out at the double standards even though they are both working parents in Hollywood.

Reflecting on the backlash, Rebel said, “It was only a week until I got mum-shamed.”

“I was shocked at the criticism because Chris Hemsworth goes to the gym, and people aren't yelling, ‘Where's your kids?’” stated the 42-year-old.

She continued, “But why do they do it to every woman?”

Rebel shared that it was her nanny who convinced her to go.

“These sorts of events are "a little bit of work in a way. Like, I'm talking to directors or talking to other actors that might be useful to collaborate with… and then we were basically home by midnight,” explained the actress.

Rebel believed that the public reaction she faced was “sexist”.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress pointed out, “Just because you become a mother, doesn't mean that you lose your identity as a person. It doesn't mean you can't go out with friends or you can't go on a holiday. It doesn't mean you can't have a career.”

“People will say I'm in a privileged position, which I am, but I think it's so outdated. Why is it women shaming other women? It always is,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood

Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood
Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton

Ruby Stokes shares reaction to the memes about her disappearance from Bridgerton
Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on shelved movie Batgirl
Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards

Helen Mirren will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards
Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation

Idris Elba responds to the James Bond speculation
Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family

Ryan Reynolds reveals Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family
Jamie Lee Curtis ‘happy’ over her Oscars nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis ‘happy’ over her Oscars nomination
Steven Spielberg details about turning down Harry Potter

Steven Spielberg details about turning down Harry Potter
Paul Rudd expresses his excitement over joining Only Murders in the Building series

Paul Rudd expresses his excitement over joining Only Murders in the Building series
Princess Eugenie 'endorsement' of Prince Harry is 'breaking ranks'

Princess Eugenie 'endorsement' of Prince Harry is 'breaking ranks'
Prince William was 'resentful' of Prince Harry's North Pole visit

Prince William was 'resentful' of Prince Harry's North Pole visit
Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit