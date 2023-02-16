Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story

Samantha Markle has accused Meghan Markle of defaming her to "cover up" her "false rages to riches" narrative.

Samantha's daughter Ashleigh Hale recently appeared in Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary which revealed that she has a good relationship with the Duchess.



Daily Mail reported that Samantha's lawyer Peter Ticktin told the court that Meghan used Finding Freedom to "affirm this false narrative that she supposedly lived this rags to riches thing".

Samantha suing by her half-sister for "defamation and injurious falsehood" following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.



The lawyer said, "She got caught. She was lying about her education, that she was getting all these scholarships. Her father paid for her education for goodness sakes, and she got caught with this lie."



He added, "Why else is she putting her sister down? Why else is she putting her father down?"

The lawyer said, "Why else is she denying her family who has done nothing but good to her all her life? She never had a problem with them at all."

He added, "She's denying them to cover up that she made up this narrative that she went from rags to riches which is nonsense, probably not even realizing the harm she would do to her sister."

According to Daily Mail, Meghan's lawyer Michael Kump branded the comments against the Duchess "inappropriate" and "quite frankly offensive to his client."

