Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Kylie Jenner reportedly has no wishes to reconcile with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott even though they have gotten back together in the past after brief splits.

The reality TV star “does not see” any type of “reconciliation” with the rapper despite their friends, who think they will patch up things soon, an insider told Us Weekly.

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” an insider shared of the Kylie Cosmetics owner.

“At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

Kylie and Travis, who dated each other on and off since 2017, broke up after spending winter holidays separately last year.

“This has happened so many times before,” an insider revealed at the time. “They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The source went on to say that The Kardashians star’s pals “aren’t so convinced” that her relationship with the Highest in the Room rapper has ended.

“They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point,” the insider said. “Part of that reason is because they really are friends no matter what.”

“No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults,” the outlet shared.

This comes after an insider told Hollywood Life that Kylie wanted Travis to propose to her for marriage as they already had been dating for six years, but he was unwilling to do so.

“One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the source said.

“He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came," the insider added.