Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says

The director for Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show sheds light on how hard he worked to keep the entire pregnancy a secret.

It was all broken-down during Hamish Hamilton’s with Entertainment Tonight.

He started it all off by hailing Rihanna for agreeing to a suspended set where she hovered over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, singing B**** Better Have My Money.

“For her, I’m sure it was really scary, because, you know, she's not fond of heights either. So for her, it was, like, super brave,” Hamilton claimed. “We practiced it in baby steps. First it was 10 feet, then it was 20, then it was 30.”

He even went as far as to brand his practices “ambitious” because Rihanna had specific requirements from her performance.

Mainly because that would be characterized as a “brave thing to do in, like, a Broadway show, where you've got months and months to set it up... [but] this is a Super Bowl.”

“I mean, you've got eight minutes to get all that stuff out. Check it, safety check it, make sure it's cool, deploy it, and then fly her up,” so its more like “ridiculously ambitious.”

“She was very careful about who knew. And we only knew, really, at the very latest stages. Her and her team carefully managed that, and we obviously also then carefully managed that.”

“It's a very, very personal, joyous moment. So it's for her to tell the world, you know? So not only were we obviously very mindful of the fact that she was pregnant, but we're also very mindful of this kind of a show hasn't been done before either.”

“There was a huge amount of respect for the endeavor that we were taking on. I think, given the ambition of the idea, the kind of lunacy, almost, in some ways, of the idea, I think anybody who was going to kind of tell the world was like, 'You know what? Let me keep the secret '.”

Before signing off Hamilton also broke down his own fears over the performance and added, “There were so many times when I thought, 'This is not going to happen.' So, so many times.”

“You know, the cameras didn't work. The platforms stopped. [There were] lots of times when the safety was engaged and we had to stop and reassess. "There were never any times when we were putting anybody in danger, but there were a lot of times when we needed to stop, evaluate the safety and then carry on.”

But Rihanna on the other hand, “felt ecstatic,” though out it all. “She felt incredibly, incredibly happy, and incredibly proud. As she should! She pulled off an absolutely incredible show. She absolutely nailed it...she was brave, and she was bold, and she just, I think, delivered the [best] Super Bowl [show] of all time.”