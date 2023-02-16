 
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Kareena Kapoor has been roped to dub 'Black Widow' in Indian adaptation to Marvel's 'Westlanders'

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently busy in dubbing the character of Black Widow in the Indian adaptation to Marvel's Westlanders, opens up about working in Hollywood films.

During an interview, she spoke about the collaboration between Hollywood and Bollywood.

"People from here are going to Hollywood, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally honoured and excited.”

She revealed: “I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to do a film in Hollywood. I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them. But, Marvel comes here."

Amidst the conversation, Kareena also responded to why she never did an action film.

"But I, personally, haven’t done something like that, like a cool assassin or spy, because I am always shying away from the action. Somehow, I don’t know if I would be able to do action, but I know I will be good at it. You never know, now I am giving my voice, next maybe, you don’t know."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is shooting for Hansal Mehta next untitled crime drama film. She will also features in The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew, reports PinkVilla. 

