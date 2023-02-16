Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'

Rihanna turns into a ‘protective mamma’ while addressing her plans for her 9-month-old son’s privacy

Rihanna got candid about her intentions with her 9-month-old son’s privacy, while talking to British Vogue.

She believes, “It's the thing you never want to happen. We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this,” she also exclaimed in the middle of her converastion.

Rihanna also pointed out her future plans for her son and added, “We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor.”

Especially in cases where paparazzi swarm her to get pictures of her little tyke.