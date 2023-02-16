 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this
Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'

Rihanna turns into a ‘protective mamma’ while addressing her plans for her 9-month-old son’s privacy

Rihanna got candid about her intentions with her 9-month-old son’s privacy, while talking to British Vogue.

She believes, “It's the thing you never want to happen. We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn't have a say in any of this,” she also exclaimed in the middle of her converastion.

Rihanna also pointed out her future plans for her son and added, “We've been protecting him thus far and you don't have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor.”

Especially in cases where paparazzi swarm her to get pictures of her little tyke. 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours
Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says

Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says
Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Taylor Swift becomes the most-streamed artist on 'Valentine's Day'

Taylor Swift becomes the most-streamed artist on 'Valentine's Day'
Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?

Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?
Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'

Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'
Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on double standards in Hollywood over ‘mum-shaming’
Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood

Drew Barrymore gets emotional with Pamela Anderson over motherhood