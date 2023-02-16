Kanye West, Bianca Censori opts to 'movie night' on Valentine Day

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's day out on Valentine's Day was to watch the film with friends.

According to Page Six, the duo was joined by music producers Russell Simmons and 88-Keys were snapped after watching the new film Infinity Pool at AMC Theatre in Hollywood.



The science fiction horror was good, as the group was all smiles when they exited the cinema.

However, the couple sported a casual look on their first V-Day after marriage.

The 28-year-old donned a full-black ensemble with a long-sleeve sheer turtleneck and leggings paired with leather thigh-high boots.

While the All Day rapper matched his wifey's all-black look with loose pants and a leather jacket complimented with a white T-shirt inside.

On the contrary, previous year, the 45-year-old to win back his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, sent a truckload of red flowers on Valentine's Day.

In other pieces of news, West's commercial activities are looked after by his wife, Censori, from managing his daily schedule to supervising business deals.



According to The U.S. Sun, the 45-year-old new wife, "Bianca, runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November.

"Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/ Donda Academy.

"She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far," the insider disclosed.

The Donda hitmaker reportedly exchanged vows with Yeezy architecture mere two months after his separation was finalized with Kim Kardashian.