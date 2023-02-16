Prince Harry’s ‘twisted’ claims have ‘enraged’ Prince William

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince William’s burning rage against Prince Harry is ‘catatonic’.



Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton brought this claim to light.

This has all been shared in a piece for the Daily Mail, and features detailed insight into Prince William’s rumored anger towards Prince Harry for his Coronation invite.

Mr Wootton believes, “the catatonic rage engulfing William in the past month towards his brother following the publication of his twisted autobiography Spare” is extreme.

In light of the “effective character assassination” he endured after Spare went public.

To make matters worse, “According to my royal sources, the Prince of Wales still cannot fathom the vicious intent behind his brother’s book, which he believes marks the end of their relationship forever.”

“Sure, time heals all wounds but at this moment in time courtiers believe William is adamant he will never speak to his sibling again.”