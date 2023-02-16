Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘search’ for ‘funds; to maintain their lifestyle in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly roped in a Hollywood dealmaker Adam Lilling, reported Page Six.

Reacting to the reports, Jane Moore noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to arrange funds to maintain their lifestyle in the US.

Writing an article for The Sun, the 60-year-old wrote, “[Adam] Lilling has an excellent track record with other 'celebrities' (because that’s what H[and]M are now), but what if he hasn’t taken them on?

"In pursuit of maintaining the life to which they have become accustomed and need ongoing funds for, they might search elsewhere for help.

"And look how that turned out for Uncle Andrew with his financier chum Jeffrey,” she added.