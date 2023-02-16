 
Rihanna explains why she dresses up her son in floral and hot pink outfit

Rihanna has recently elaborated on how she’s teaching her son the significance of “fluidity” in fashion.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Umbrella hit-maker revealed why she enjoys choosing clothes for her son.

“One of my favourite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” said the singer.

Rihanna continued, “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it.”

The Lift Me Up singer also mentioned that she loves to dress her son in floral stuff and hot pink.

“I put him in floral stuff,” explained the songstress.

Rihanna stated, “I put him in hot pink. I love that.”

“I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know,” remarked the 34-year-old.

Speaking of why the Stay crooner made son’s outfit custom-made as opposed to buying from store, Rihanna noted, “When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so...they’re sooo boring.”

“I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’” added the singer.

Lately, Rihanna was in awe of her nine-month-old’s outfit on the Vogue cover, calling it as “his little Chrome Hearts diaper cover”.

When asked whether Rihanna would begin her own clothing line for babies, the crooner responded, “I feel like the kids need it… Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”

