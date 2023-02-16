 
Lee Jung-Jae spills 'Squid Game 2' details

Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae opened up on the upcoming season of the show.

During an interview with Collider, the Emmy winner said, "Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer, and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," adding, "We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale; it will probably take longer to complete."

Speaking on Lee Byung Hun's character Front Man's future in season two, the actor added, "It's probably safe to assume that. As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story."

The upcoming Korean thriller drama will focus on Seong as he talks to the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who oversees the Squid Games.

