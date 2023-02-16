 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ‘feelings of betrayal, anger and sadness’ too large to ignore

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince William’s feelings of overwhelming “betrayal, anger and sadness” may become too much to ignore when he sees Prince Harry.

Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton brought this claim to light.

This has all been shared in a piece for the Daily Mail, and features detailed insight into Prince William’s rumored anger towards Prince Harry for his Coronation invite.

Mr Wootton believes, “This is the tinderbox environment in which the new king expects his sons to reunite in front of an audience of billions while watching him crowned. The Coronation is Charles’ day, I understand that.”

“But given he is determined to have the Sussexes in attendance – in my opinion an unwise decision driven by heart over head that will overshadow the historic event – it's now up to the king to protect his eldest son.”

During the course of the piece, Mr Wootton also pointed out how topics such as the weather “might be possible for the likes of Princess Anne and Prince Edward, who didn’t feel the full throttled vengeance and largely avoided personal attacks from Harry’s poisoned pen, but for William it’s an altogether different scenario.”

“The question of how he will be able to contain his acute feelings of betrayal, anger and sadness at the Coronation if Harry is there is front of mind for courtiers.”

More From Entertainment:

John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue

King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue
Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Selena Gomez quit social media after being trolls by Justin Bieber's fans

Selena Gomez quit social media after being trolls by Justin Bieber's fans
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Shiloh 'interested in dating': Insider

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Shiloh 'interested in dating': Insider

Actress Park Min Young’s agency releases statement regarding prosecution summons

Actress Park Min Young’s agency releases statement regarding prosecution summons
Penn Badgely shares he ‘never struggled’ with substance abuse

Penn Badgely shares he ‘never struggled’ with substance abuse
Prince William finds Prince Harry’s attacks ‘pure blackmail’

Prince William finds Prince Harry’s attacks ‘pure blackmail’
Regé-Jean Page details reason of his exit from Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page details reason of his exit from Bridgerton
'Blonde' actor Ana de Armas claims because of social media: 'mystery is gone'

'Blonde' actor Ana de Armas claims because of social media: 'mystery is gone'
Lee Jung-Jae spills 'Squid Game 2' details

Lee Jung-Jae spills 'Squid Game 2' details

Rihanna talks ‘toxic’ pressure she feels to follow up her ‘brilliant’ album ‘Anti’

Rihanna talks ‘toxic’ pressure she feels to follow up her ‘brilliant’ album ‘Anti’