 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Penn Badgely shares he ‘never struggled’ with substance abuse

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Penn Badgely shares he ‘never struggled’ with substance abuse
Penn Badgely shares he ‘never struggled’ with substance abuse

Penn Badgley candidly opened up about experiencing Gossip Girl fame in his latest interview with Variety.

Badgley, who is currently starring in Netflix series You season four, briefly spoke about his romance with Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively.

The Easy A star described his time on the show was “fun and fast-paced” but adds that there was a “dark undercurrent that would bottom out in my later 20s.”

Badgely was asked he was referring to substance abuse, he insisted, “To be honest, I never struggled with substance. Blake didn’t drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road.”

Badgley played Dan Humphrey in the show alongside Lively, who starred as Serena van der Woodsen.

The Stepfather actor admitted that he did have his struggles though, sharing how “he sought solace from all corners: by travelling, exploring Buddhism, trying ‘a lot of physical techniques, from breathing to meditation,’ and throwing himself into political causes, such as Occupy Wall Street.”

“Like anybody who experiences some degree of fame and wealth, I was presented with the universal truth that not only does it not make your life better or easier, it actually can greatly complicate things, and make you quite unhappy,” Badgely said.

Badgley and Lively dated from 2007 to 2010.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William finds Prince Harry’s attacks ‘pure blackmail’

Prince William finds Prince Harry’s attacks ‘pure blackmail’
Regé-Jean Page details reason of his exit from Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page details reason of his exit from Bridgerton
Prince William’s ‘feelings of betrayal, anger and sadness’ too large to ignore

Prince William’s ‘feelings of betrayal, anger and sadness’ too large to ignore
Lee Jung-Jae spills 'Squid Game 2' details

Lee Jung-Jae spills 'Squid Game 2' details

Rihanna talks ‘toxic’ pressure she feels to follow up her ‘brilliant’ album ‘Anti’

Rihanna talks ‘toxic’ pressure she feels to follow up her ‘brilliant’ album ‘Anti’
Alec Baldwin gears up to resume ‘Rust’ filming after manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin gears up to resume ‘Rust’ filming after manslaughter charges
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda talks ‘depths’ of Chester Bennington’s mental health struggles

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda talks ‘depths’ of Chester Bennington’s mental health struggles
Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘powerful’ upcoming music: ‘theme is freedom’

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘powerful’ upcoming music: ‘theme is freedom’
Rihanna explains why she dresses up her son in floral and hot pink outfit

Rihanna explains why she dresses up her son in floral and hot pink outfit
Penn Badgley confesses his relationship with ex Blake Lively ‘saved’ him

Penn Badgley confesses his relationship with ex Blake Lively ‘saved’ him
Rihanna talks son’s relationship with A$AP Rocky: ‘obsessed with his father’

Rihanna talks son’s relationship with A$AP Rocky: ‘obsessed with his father’

Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial

Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial