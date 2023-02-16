BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

Fans of the group BTS are worried that member Jin has an injured shoulder after seeing new clip

Fans of the group BTS are worried that member Jin has an injured shoulder after seeing new clip. Starnews Korea revealed a video of the singer attending a graduation ceremony after completing five weeks of basic military training.

While ARMY made the clip go instantly viral, many of the comments expressed concern that Jin might be suffering from a shoulder injury.

According to Allkpop, several of the commenters seemed to think that the idol was uncomfortable when moving his shoulder.

Jin started his mandatory military service on December 13, 2022 by entering the Yeoncheon training center. He has since then been selected to serve as an assistant instructor. He will be fulfilling his role at the Yeoncheon army base in the northern Gyeonggi province.

Before beginning his service, Jin came out with his solo song The Astronaut. The track was co-written by American band Coldplay who also collaborated with BTS on the song My Universe. The Astronaut debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and crossed over 48.3 million streams. Not only that, the track became the quickest Korean language song to hit 100 million Spotify streams.