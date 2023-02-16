 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS fans worried over Jin’s possible injury

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Fans of the group BTS are worried that member Jin has an injured shoulder after seeing new clip
Fans of the group BTS are worried that member Jin has an injured shoulder after seeing new clip

Fans of the group BTS are worried that member Jin has an injured shoulder after seeing new clip. Starnews Korea revealed a video of the singer attending a graduation ceremony after completing five weeks of basic military training.

While ARMY made the clip go instantly viral, many of the comments expressed concern that Jin might be suffering from a shoulder injury.

According to Allkpop, several of the commenters seemed to think that the idol was uncomfortable when moving his shoulder.

Jin started his mandatory military service on December 13, 2022 by entering the Yeoncheon training center. He has since then been selected to serve as an assistant instructor. He will be fulfilling his role at the Yeoncheon army base in the northern Gyeonggi province.

Before beginning his service, Jin came out with his solo song The Astronaut. The track was co-written by American band Coldplay who also collaborated with BTS on the song My Universe. The Astronaut debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and crossed over 48.3 million streams. Not only that, the track became the quickest Korean language song to hit 100 million Spotify streams.

More From Entertainment:

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' director getting death threats for turning a friendly bear into a 'Monster'
K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment
BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'
Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'
Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot
Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita

Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita
Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'

Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'
Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul
John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits whopping 700 million views on Youtube

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits whopping 700 million views on Youtube