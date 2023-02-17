Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost most of their supporters in the UK and America with their "vile" attack on the Royal Family, a royal expert has claimed.

Angela Levin, biographer of the Duke of Sussex and Queen Consort Camilla, has lashed out at the couple in his latest attack, claiming the Duchess might not attend King Charles III's Coronation.

Levin, speaking to TalkTV's Mike Graham, said: "I think a lot of them don't like it because they care about the family and they think they've been just vile about the family."

She continued: "And also they've said enough about it. How many times can you go on and on and on and on, criticising people, and not doing anything else more positive. I think Harry is very upset, he had no idea that there would be such a strong response from him discussing the way he lost his virginity."

Responding to a recent South Park skit about Harry and Meghan, Graham - who previously worked for the Daily Express - said: "America is falling out of love with them it would seem, Angela."

However, support for Harry and Meghan on the other side of the pond appears to have slumped following the release of Spare last month.

