Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

Kristen Stewart has recently confessed she’s “kind of shaking” after becoming the jury president at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.



During the opening press conference, the Twilight star said, “In full transparency, I’m kind of shaking. It’s not a weight that I don’t fully understand and feel… not buckling under, but I’m bolstered by a really beautiful, talented jury,” reported via Deadline.

Kristen continued, “I can’t wait to see who we all are at the end of this experience. It’s kind of what you want a festival to do cumulatively.”

“I’m ready to be changed by all the films and changed by the people around us. I think that’s why we’re here,” remarked the actress.

When asked about her criteria for a “prize-winning” movie, Kristen responded, “It’s an interesting thing to be, quote-unquote, ‘in charge’ of deciding what the best film is. It’s such an ephemeral notion. It’s quite obviously something that’s quite subjective.”

Reflecting on the festival as a member of jury, Kristen believed, “Whether you like it or not, this festival in particular, historically is, in a positive way, confrontational and political. And I think that it’s very important for us to deprogram and be fully open to newness.”

The actress noted, “I think that the diversity and the breadth of perspective is going to provide us with some new material that might be challenging and strange to adapt to, but I think the point is to pick the one that jumps out.”

“You know, if we all can’t agree that’s probably because it’s pretty good. You know what I mean?” she added.