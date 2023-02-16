 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency
Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

Kristen Stewart has recently confessed she’s “kind of shaking” after becoming the jury president at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.

During the opening press conference, the Twilight star said, “In full transparency, I’m kind of shaking. It’s not a weight that I don’t fully understand and feel… not buckling under, but I’m bolstered by a really beautiful, talented jury,” reported via Deadline.

Kristen continued, “I can’t wait to see who we all are at the end of this experience. It’s kind of what you want a festival to do cumulatively.”

“I’m ready to be changed by all the films and changed by the people around us. I think that’s why we’re here,” remarked the actress.

When asked about her criteria for a “prize-winning” movie, Kristen responded, “It’s an interesting thing to be, quote-unquote, ‘in charge’ of deciding what the best film is. It’s such an ephemeral notion. It’s quite obviously something that’s quite subjective.”

Reflecting on the festival as a member of jury, Kristen believed, “Whether you like it or not, this festival in particular, historically is, in a positive way, confrontational and political. And I think that it’s very important for us to deprogram and be fully open to newness.”

The actress noted, “I think that the diversity and the breadth of perspective is going to provide us with some new material that might be challenging and strange to adapt to, but I think the point is to pick the one that jumps out.”

“You know, if we all can’t agree that’s probably because it’s pretty good. You know what I mean?” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt
Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash
King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes
Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash
People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary
Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies

Jamie Lee Curtis shares key tip about getting more on-screen time in movies
Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood

Florence Pugh addresses beauty standards in Hollywood
Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent

Angela Bassett weighs in on Austin Butler’s Elvis accent
Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy

Andrea Riseborough speaks out on Oscar nomination controversy