 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

How to Train Your Dragon live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date

How to Train Your Dragon is making a comeback in a reformed live action adaptation from Universal studios.

The Oscar-nominated fantasy series is the fourth installment, based on the books by Cressida Cowell.

According to Variety, Dean DeBlois, who helmed 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2, and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, is making his comeback to write and direct the new installment.

Marc Platt, known for La La Land, Bridge of Spies and Trial Of The Chicago 7, will serve as the producer.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation will be soaring to theatres on March 14, 2025.

