 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles III on Thursday visited Milton Keynes to celebrate its new city status which was awarded as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Britain's new monarch appeared unfazed by anti-monarchy protesters chanting "Not our King" and holding bright yellow signs to decry the Britain's new monarch unelected role.

Prince William and Harry's father arrived at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in the English city hours after republican protestors began gathering.

He appeared strong and continued his activity instead of walking away. Charles even went near the fences, where there were both booing protestors and cheering royal fans, and began shaking hands and exchanging words with some of his supporters.

The monarch, who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6 in London, spent few minutes with the Union Jack-waving crowd.

The King then walked inside the church with a huge smile on his face to attend the reception attended by members of the local community and Milton Keynes officials.

Charles' visit to Milton Keynes was announced earlier this month. Camilla was also supposed to accompany her husband, but she had to cancel her plans earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt
Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash
Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Bruce Willis family shares bad news for his fans in latest statement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh snub from royal family
'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'

'Elvis' actor Luke Bracey to lead psychological thriller 'Mercy Road'
'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date

'How to Train Your Dragon' live action adaptation in the works at Universal studios: Find out release date
Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency

Kristen Stewart shares her thoughts on Berlin Festival Jury Presidency
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash
Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: 'It’s a fork in the road'

Peter Dinklage weighs in on acting till the coming 30 years: 'It’s a fork in the road'
People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

People 'sick' of hearing about 'dumb and stupid' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin speaks up on 'unexpected hate' after coming out as nonbinary