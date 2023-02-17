King Charles III appears strong as he faces anti-monarch protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles III on Thursday visited Milton Keynes to celebrate its new city status which was awarded as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Britain's new monarch appeared unfazed by anti-monarchy protesters chanting "Not our King" and holding bright yellow signs to decry the Britain's new monarch unelected role.

Prince William and Harry's father arrived at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in the English city hours after republican protestors began gathering.

He appeared strong and continued his activity instead of walking away. Charles even went near the fences, where there were both booing protestors and cheering royal fans, and began shaking hands and exchanging words with some of his supporters.

The monarch, who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6 in London, spent few minutes with the Union Jack-waving crowd.

The King then walked inside the church with a huge smile on his face to attend the reception attended by members of the local community and Milton Keynes officials.

Charles' visit to Milton Keynes was announced earlier this month. Camilla was also supposed to accompany her husband, but she had to cancel her plans earlier this week after testing positive for COVID-19.