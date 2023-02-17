 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise to not attend BAFTA awards after ‘Top Gun 2’ snub in Best Film category

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

File Footage

Tom Cruise and his team members will reportedly snub the 76th British Academy Film Awards to record protest for not nominating his hit film Top Gun: Maverick in the Best Film category.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Mission Impossible star and people associated with the film, which was the highest-grossing movie of 2022 both domestically and globally, won’t be at the ceremony.

Despite receiving nods in the cinematography, editing, sound and special visual effects categories, the team was “disappointed” after BAFTA did not nominate the movie for Best Film or Cruise for Best Actor.

A senior film source told the outlet that there was “disappointment” over a perceived “lack of love” for the film at Bafta, which forced the audience to come back to cinemas after pandemic.

Hence, the Hollywood hunk along with the film producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Cruise's producing partner and best friend Chris McQuarrie won’t be seen at the Royal Festival Hall for the awards show this weekend.

As per the outlet, the Top Gun team has not RSVP'd to Bafta, however, there is no official report from either Cruise or anyone associated with the film about whether or not they will be attending the ceremony.


More From Entertainment:

Pink talks weight gain and recovery from surgery

Pink talks weight gain and recovery from surgery
Britney Spears still not over Justin Timberlake despite Sam Asghari marriage

Britney Spears still not over Justin Timberlake despite Sam Asghari marriage

New trailer for 'John Wick 4' released

New trailer for 'John Wick 4' released

Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with people of Syria

Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with people of Syria

Anne Hathaway calls Volodymyr Zelenskiy 'hero of our time'

Anne Hathaway calls Volodymyr Zelenskiy 'hero of our time'
Kate Middleton's ring with 'mystical.powers' was inherited by Prince Harry

Kate Middleton's ring with 'mystical.powers' was inherited by Prince Harry

King Charles owns a diamond which is worth over £332m

King Charles owns a diamond which is worth over £332m
Harry and Meghan are poor compared to their neighbours in US says author

Harry and Meghan are poor compared to their neighbours in US says author

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover

Rappers Drake, 21 Savage settle with Conde Nast over fake Vogue cover
King Charles waves at his 'haters'

King Charles waves at his 'haters'

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with her latest stunt
Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash

Leonardo DiCaprio on the hunt for a 'real' and 'mature' life partner after facing backlash