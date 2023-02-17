Swara Bhasker wears mother's saree and jewellry on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmed in court under the Special Marriage Act

Actor Swara Bhasker has surprised the world by making a sudden announcement about her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad on February 16.

The actor shared new pictures from her wedding on her twitter and revealed that she wore her mother’s saree and jewellery for her special day. Swara looked ravishing in a red and beige saree and wore very light jewellery.

The picture she posted showed the newlyweds posing for the camera with their parents. In one of the photos, the Ranjhana actor could be see hugging husband Fahad with love and warmth.

She wrote in the caption: "So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi.”

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023. They kept their marriage hidden for more than a month. She has finally announced her marriage now, reports IndiaToday.

Yesterday, Swara Bhaskar shared a video montage revealing her love story with Ahmad. She wrote: "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”