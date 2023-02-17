'The Last Of Us' surpasses 'House of the Dragon' in first week streaming numbers

 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

The Last of Us streaming figures in first week since its release have surpassed House of the Dragon  with 837 million minutes views from January 16 to 22.

Series adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name, The Last of Us debuted on January 15 and became HBO's latest buzzy show in a short span of time.

HBO released the equally popular series House of the Dragon in August which is a prequel to the Game of Thrones, before the release of this post apocalyptic zombie series.

House of the Dragon had 10 million viewers internationally tuning in to watch the premiere episode.

However it has been confirmed by as per the newest figures The Last of Us episode 1 was a bigger hit than House of the Dragon's, in terms of streaming record.

The Last of Us hit the Nielsen streaming charts at number 6 for the week of January 16 to January 22, the first full week after its premiere, with 837 million minutes viewed. 

While, House of the Dragon accrued only 741 million minutes viewed in the same interval of time after its premiere, as reported by deadline at that time.

