 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 17 2023
Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Shahid Kapoor makes an unplanned visit to a cinema in Mumbai to surprise fans during the screening of Jab We Met.

The actor shared a video in which he can be seen entering the hall while the fans are all in shock to see him live. He clicked pictures with his them and also danced with fans on song Mauja Mauja. 

He himself looked happy and excited to meet his fans. He felt honoured to see his evergreen film re-released in theatres. Shahid wrote: “Jab We Met 16 years later.”

Jab We Met is an Imtiaz Ali’s directorial film starring Shahid, Kareena Kapoor, Dara Singh and Tarun Arora. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. It is widely loved and watched even today as well.

On the occasion of Valentine’s many iconic films have re-released in theatres for a week out of which one of them was this romantic-drama film.

Other films included: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Titanic, Ticket to Paradise, Love Ni Bhavai, Tamasha and many more, reports IndiaToday.

