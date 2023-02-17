 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan returns his 'Shehzada' fees: Here's why?

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Kartik Aaryan makes his debut as a producer with Shehzada
Kartik Aaryan makes his debut as a producer with 'Shehzada'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, whose much-awaited film Shehzada got released today, reveals that he had to give up his fees for the film.

While speaking in an interview he said that he returned the money that he got for Shehzada because the film was going through some crisis. For the same reason, he had to become a co-producer for the film.

He stated: "For this one. Initially, I was not onboard as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being)."

"Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film, when I had not even signed Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, so... both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one's budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget. And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration). And, we are in a good spot, good situation right now, Aaryan said."

With Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has officially made his debut as a producer, reports HindustanTimes. 

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film
Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai
Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents

Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents
Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song
Swara Bhasker wears mother's saree and jewellry on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker wears mother's saree and jewellry on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad
Javed Akhtar to attend 'Faiz Festival' in Lahore as head delegate from India

Javed Akhtar to attend 'Faiz Festival' in Lahore as head delegate from India
Sajal Aly recreates 'Poo' from 'K3G' with Haroon Rashid

Sajal Aly recreates 'Poo' from 'K3G' with Haroon Rashid

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans in Mumbai Metro, dance to 'Main Khiladi'

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans in Mumbai Metro, dance to 'Main Khiladi'
Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini

Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini

Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan

Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan

Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Faraz Ahmed, Sonam Kapoor attends engagement party

Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Faraz Ahmed, Sonam Kapoor attends engagement party

Sequel of ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June'23

Sequel of ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June'23