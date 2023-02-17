Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

File Footage

Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer has suggested that the late princess’ son Prince Harry should be “searched” if he comes for King Charles coronation scheduled for May 6th, 2023.



After the Duke of Sussex released his bombshell memoir and later his documentary with the Suits alum for the streaming platform, his relationship with royal family members has hit a rock bottom.

It is still not certain whether or not the youngest son of the King would be attending the ceremony, however, royal experts are dishing their fears in case he decides to come.

Speaking to GB News, fashion expert David Emanuel said that extra precautions should be taken if Harry attends the coronation.

“I hope he gets searched before he arrives on this land. Because he could be wired up for Netflix let’s be honest. Whatever’s said he will take back and give it to Netflix and do more stories,” said Emanuel.

Commenting on this, Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths said, "There have been reports the Royal Family only plan to talk to him about the weather because they don’t dare talk to him about anything else.”

However, host of the show, Dan Wotton, said that there is “no evidence" to suggest that Harry or Meghan ever used such tactics with the family.

But, Wotton added that some insiders close to the royal family have told him that they are aware that whatever they say to the couple may not remain private.