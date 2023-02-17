Shah Rukh Khan reacts to slashed ticket prices amid 'Pathaan Day'

'Pathaan' tickets are being sold at INR 110 on 'Pathaan Day'

Yash Raj Films has organized Pathaan Day today as the film achieved a milestone by earning over INR 500 crore domestically; Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the news.

For the special day, the makers decided to slash the ticket price. Therefore, the ticket is being sold at INR 110 for today.

One of SRK’s fan tweeted about this news on twitter. He wrote in excitement: "#PathaanDay on 17 Feb, 2023 All shows @ ₹ 110 flat!!" he also tagged the three superstars of the film; Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Khan, who is an active social media user, replied to the fan amusingly. He wrote: "Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No??"

Pathaan is ruling the box office since day one and the numbers are increasing day by day. The film has crossed over INR 900 crore globally and is inching closer to INR 1000 crore.

As per HindustanTimes, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing film, beating Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.