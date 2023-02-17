 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to slashed ticket prices amid 'Pathaan Day'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Pathaan tickets are being sold at INR 110 on Pathaan Day
'Pathaan' tickets are being sold at INR 110 on 'Pathaan Day' 

Yash Raj Films has organized Pathaan Day today as the film achieved a milestone by earning over INR 500 crore domestically; Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the news.

For the special day, the makers decided to slash the ticket price. Therefore, the ticket is being sold at INR 110 for today.

One of SRK’s fan tweeted about this news on twitter. He wrote in excitement: "#PathaanDay on 17 Feb, 2023 All shows @ ₹ 110 flat!!" he also tagged the three superstars of the film; Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Khan, who is an active social media user, replied to the fan amusingly. He wrote: "Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No??"

Pathaan is ruling the box office since day one and the numbers are increasing day by day. The film has crossed over INR 900 crore globally and is inching closer to INR 1000 crore.

As per HindustanTimes, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing film, beating Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. 

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan returns his 'Shehzada' fees: Here's why?

Kartik Aaryan returns his 'Shehzada' fees: Here's why?
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases in theatres: Fans review the film
Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor visits cinema to surprise fans at 'Jab We Met' screening in Mumbai
Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents

Anushka Sharma recalls how Aditya Chopra asked her to keep debut role secret from parents
Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is not his 'biopic' song
Swara Bhasker wears mother's saree and jewellry on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker wears mother's saree and jewellry on her wedding with Fahad Ahmad
Javed Akhtar to attend 'Faiz Festival' in Lahore as head delegate from India

Javed Akhtar to attend 'Faiz Festival' in Lahore as head delegate from India
Sajal Aly recreates 'Poo' from 'K3G' with Haroon Rashid

Sajal Aly recreates 'Poo' from 'K3G' with Haroon Rashid

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans in Mumbai Metro, dance to 'Main Khiladi'

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans in Mumbai Metro, dance to 'Main Khiladi'
Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini

Benny Dayal reveals he was sad when he missed out on Behka Behka from Ghajini

Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan

Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan

Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Faraz Ahmed, Sonam Kapoor attends engagement party

Swara Bhaskar gets engaged to Faraz Ahmed, Sonam Kapoor attends engagement party