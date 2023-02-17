 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle running for own popularity as Prince Harry risk redundancy

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts fear Prince Harry has a ‘high chance’ of becoming redundant as his wife, Meghan Markle sparks bid for her own pursuit of fame and money.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower issued this claim during his most recent chat.

In it, he told GB News, “What's interesting is the people she goes to. Who is going to maximise Meghan's popularity, who's going to make her really big and very rich?”

“Harry was one step, but will she keep Harry for long? Perhaps Harry will become redundant to her ambitions in the near future. They're poor compared to their neighbours, and Meghan feels that more than anything.”

“That's why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore, she wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a small home in Windsor.”

The author also wondered if Prince Harry held the same beliefs during his time with the outlet, and questioned, “Is he really as money-orientated as she is?”

The couple’s rumored greed was also brought into the equation and Mr Bower chimed in to say, “It was very noticeable when Harry said he was going to give a large chunk of his advance from his sensational book to charity, is now just a little bit.”

“And he hasn't quantified it. So, I think they're keeping the money but parading themselves as philanthropists and people too are anxious to help.”

