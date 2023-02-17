Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'

 
Jennifer Lopez flaunting her matching tattoo with hubby Ben Affleck on social media hints at marriage trouble, claimed expert.

In an interview with The Sun, clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Klapow talked about the loved-up couple’s new body ink which they got on this Valentine’s Day to celebrate their “commitment.”

Klapow said that for a couple like J.Lo and Affleck, given their age and past history, assuring the world that they are happy with the tattoos, could mean there’s “trouble in paradise.”

Lopez took to Instagram to show her fans the matching body art of hers and the Argo star after he was captured looking bored and uninterested at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

"I would venture to say that given what came out of the Grammys, it may have pushed J-Lo and Ben over the edge to go and get them,” the expert said.

"I can promise you that they've talked about it and that they've thought through it,” he added. "The circumstances of the Grammys may have tilted the scale.”

"And these tattoos will help our personal feelings for one another,” he continued.

"Showing them on social media tells me that there has been some conversation that has prompted them to make sure we all know they're committed to one another.

"To some degree, there could be trouble in paradise here,” Klapow noted. "The fact that they got tattoos that are symbolic of each other isn't too interesting but choosing to put it on social media is a different statement.”

"So there could be some difficulty but not massive trouble. J-Lo and Ben seem to find it important for other people to think they're dedicated to one another.

"But given their age and how long they've known each other, they have no need to show the world that they're in love through tattoos."

