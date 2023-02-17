 
Friday Feb 17 2023
Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Princess Diana had a nickname for her son Prince Harry to make him feel "extra special," revealed royal commentator Charles Rae.

In a chat with Marie Claire, Rae said that the late Princess of Wales thought the now Duke of Sussex would have been “better equipped” for role of “future King.”

"Both [Princess Diana] and Charles referred to William as Wombat when he was much younger. It was given to him by Diana," Rae shared.

"Diana dubbed Harry GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he would have been better equipped for the role as a future king,” the expert added.

He went on to add that Diana used to call him “Good King Harry” in order to make him feel “extra special."

Rae further said that before Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare, he did not know what the brothers’ nicknames for each other were.

"These nicknames are revealed in Spare and are completely new," he said, "Willy is pretty straightforward, but Harold is a mystery as Harry’s correct name is Henry.”

“I suspect it was William just having a little bit of fun with Harry,” he added.

