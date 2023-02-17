 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Everything we know so far about Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Here is all there is to know about the final season of the hit show The Umbrella Academy
Here is all there is to know about the final season of the hit show The Umbrella Academy

Here is all there is to know about the final season of the hit show The Umbrella Academy.

While filming for the show is currently on going, the director of the show Steve Blackman confirmed on December 14th that the season will only have six episodes.

The name of the first episode has been revealed as well, titled: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want. The episode has been written by Steve Blackman as well as Jesse McKeown. Paco Cabezas and Jeremy Webb are confirmed as directors for Season 4.

While there hasn’t been a lot of information revealed about the plot, Blackman has given some insight into how the characters will be different this season.

Season 3 indeed with all of the siblings and the Sparrows losing their powers, while Reginald is alive and well. Though it seems the lack of powers won’t be the only problem for the Hargreeves, as Blackman explains: 

“… the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

The filming is likely to continue until May, with a budget of around $7,000,000 to $10,000,000 for each episode.

More From Entertainment:

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood
Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world
Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member
Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'

Jennifer Lopez flaunting matching body ink with Ben Affleck means 'trouble in paradise'
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti pack on PDA after Shakira shaded them with new video
Meghan Markle running for own popularity as Prince Harry risk redundancy

Meghan Markle running for own popularity as Prince Harry risk redundancy
Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation

Prince William, Kate Middleton share message of support for New Zealand

Prince William, Kate Middleton share message of support for New Zealand
Queen Camilla has ‘cruel nickname’ for Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla has ‘cruel nickname’ for Meghan Markle