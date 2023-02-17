Ryan Reynolds calls his home ‘zoo’ after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds jokingly labelled his home a zoo after the arrival of his fourth child with wife Blake Lively.

The Deadpool star, 46, and Lively "announced" their fourth child to the world on Super Bowl Sunday as the actress shared a snap of her, without the baby bump.

Although she did not officially say she had given birth, fans were quick to take the idea and they all jumped to congratulate the pair.

Ryan, who is co-owner of Wrexham AFC along with Rob McElhenney, has admitted he's loving life as a "six" after confirming his wife had given birth.

While he didn't reveal the gender of his kid, he shared how excited they were at their baby growing.

Speaking to CNBC's Power Lunch, Ryan told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

Ryan and Blake, 35, were already parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and he continued to joke, "If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it's a zoo over here."

The actor then talked about how the news came out about their latest arrival, saying his wife never actually made an announcement.

Speaking of the image which was shared to the Gone Girl actress' Instagram account of the pair standing alongside Ryan's mum, Tammy, he said, "We didn't make a birth announcement. We just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does."