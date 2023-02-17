King Charles, Prince William turn down Prince Harry’s request?

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly turned down Prince Harry’s request apparently made in exchange for attending the coronation in May.



The Mirror had reported that before the Duke of Sussex considers flying to Britain for historic coronation, he wants to speak with his father and brother Prince William to clear the air.

The report further says it is believed that Prince Harry has not had any contact with Charles or William since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare.

Now, according to a report by Daily Beast, Prince Harry’s request is apparently ignored as the monarch is more focused on his big day.

The source told the publication that King Charles “simply won’t have the time” to hash things out with Harry.

And of course, William isn’t interested in apologizing because that brotherly relationship is far more fractured than Charles and Harry’s bond, the source further said.